In pics: Hennessey Venom F5 claims to be world's fastest production car

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 02:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Texas-based manufacturer, Hennessey, has been trying to beat Bugatti to make the fastest car in the world.
  • With the new Venom F5, that claims to have a top speed of 311 mph, the company is determined to set a new speed record.
The all-new Hennessey Venom F5 is all set to beat Bugatti and others to be the fastest car in the world with a top speed of 311 mph. The Venom F5 has made its global production car debut.
1/6The all-new Hennessey Venom F5 is all set to beat Bugatti and others to be the fastest car in the world with a top speed of 311 mph. The Venom F5 has made its global production car debut.
The car gets a completely new design, and the front profile looks lethal. The car is designed to be comfortable for all kinds of driving, and not just racing.
2/6The car gets a completely new design, and the front profile looks lethal. The car is designed to be comfortable for all kinds of driving, and not just racing.
The back profile of the car looks sporty and features two exhaust pipes. All the exterior body panel is made up of high strength carbon fibre
3/6The back profile of the car looks sporty and features two exhaust pipes. All the exterior body panel is made up of high strength carbon fibre
The driver-focused interior has been designed to resemble the cockpits of fast aircraft. The minimal distractions promote maximum driver visibility and functionality.
4/6The driver-focused interior has been designed to resemble the cockpits of fast aircraft. The minimal distractions promote maximum driver visibility and functionality.
The carbon-fibre chassis helps the car to be light-weight. The car has five drive modes - Sport, Track, Drag, Wet and F5
5/6The carbon-fibre chassis helps the car to be light-weight. The car has five drive modes - Sport, Track, Drag, Wet and F5
The Hennessey Venom F5 is claimed to reach 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds, and 0-124mph in in 4.7 seconds, which makes it faster than the existing Bugatti Chiron.
6/6The Hennessey Venom F5 is claimed to reach 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds, and 0-124mph in in 4.7 seconds, which makes it faster than the existing Bugatti Chiron.
