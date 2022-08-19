In pics: Hennessey F5 Roadster could hit 480 kmph
Hennessey F5 Roadster was revealed in California during an event. The Roadster is heavier than the Coupe because of which the acceleration times can be slightly slower.
Hennessey F5 Roadster weighs 1,406 kgs whereas the Coupe version weighs 1,360 kgs.
The roof is made up of carbon fibre and has a single piece construction. It weighs just 8 kgs. Hennessey offers a bespoke wool travel bag or a custom made pedestal that itself is made up of carbon fibre.
There is a lot of carbon fibre used in the interior as well to keep the weight down. The steering wheel is of F1 style and gets a lot of buttons on it.
The F5 which is the Coupe version is aiming to hit a top speed of over 500 kmph.
The engine on duty is a 6.6-litre, twin-turbocharged unit that produces 1,817 hp of max power and 1,617 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission.
The hyper car has been built from the ground up and uses over 3,000 bespoke parts.
First Published Date: 19 Aug 2022, 20:23 PM IST
