HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Hennessey F5 Roadster Could Hit 480 Kmph

In pics: Hennessey F5 Roadster could hit 480 kmph

Hennessey F5 Roadster was revealed in California during an event. The Roadster is heavier than the Coupe because of which the acceleration times can be slightly slower. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2022, 20:23 PM
 Hennessey F5 Roadster weighs 1,406 kgs whereas the Coupe version weighs 1,360 kgs.
1/6
 Hennessey F5 Roadster weighs 1,406 kgs whereas the Coupe version weighs 1,360 kgs.
 Hennessey F5 Roadster weighs 1,406 kgs whereas the Coupe version weighs 1,360 kgs.
 Hennessey F5 Roadster weighs 1,406 kgs whereas the Coupe version weighs 1,360 kgs.
The roof is made up of carbon fibre and has a single piece construction. It weighs just 8 kgs. Hennessey offers a bespoke wool travel bag or a custom made pedestal that itself is made up of carbon fibre. 
2/6
The roof is made up of carbon fibre and has a single piece construction. It weighs just 8 kgs. Hennessey offers a bespoke wool travel bag or a custom made pedestal that itself is made up of carbon fibre. 
The roof is made up of carbon fibre and has a single piece construction. It weighs just 8 kgs. Hennessey offers a bespoke wool travel bag or a custom made pedestal that itself is made up of carbon fibre. 
The roof is made up of carbon fibre and has a single piece construction. It weighs just 8 kgs. Hennessey offers a bespoke wool travel bag or a custom made pedestal that itself is made up of carbon fibre. 
There is a lot of carbon fibre used in the interior as well to keep the weight down. The steering wheel is of F1 style and gets a lot of buttons on it. 
3/6
There is a lot of carbon fibre used in the interior as well to keep the weight down. The steering wheel is of F1 style and gets a lot of buttons on it. 
There is a lot of carbon fibre used in the interior as well to keep the weight down. The steering wheel is of F1 style and gets a lot of buttons on it. 
There is a lot of carbon fibre used in the interior as well to keep the weight down. The steering wheel is of F1 style and gets a lot of buttons on it. 
The F5 which is the Coupe version is aiming to hit a top speed of over 500 kmph. 
4/6
The F5 which is the Coupe version is aiming to hit a top speed of over 500 kmph. 
The F5 which is the Coupe version is aiming to hit a top speed of over 500 kmph. 
The F5 which is the Coupe version is aiming to hit a top speed of over 500 kmph. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
The engine on duty is a 6.6-litre, twin-turbocharged unit that produces 1,817 hp of max power and 1,617 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission. 
5/6
The engine on duty is a 6.6-litre, twin-turbocharged unit that produces 1,817 hp of max power and 1,617 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission. 
The engine on duty is a 6.6-litre, twin-turbocharged unit that produces 1,817 hp of max power and 1,617 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission. 
The engine on duty is a 6.6-litre, twin-turbocharged unit that produces 1,817 hp of max power and 1,617 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 7-speed single-clutch automatic transmission. 
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The hyper car has been built from the ground up and uses over 3,000 bespoke parts. 
6/6
The hyper car has been built from the ground up and uses over 3,000 bespoke parts. 
The hyper car has been built from the ground up and uses over 3,000 bespoke parts. 
The hyper car has been built from the ground up and uses over 3,000 bespoke parts. 
First Published Date: 19 Aug 2022, 20:23 PM IST
TAGS: Hennessey F5 Roadster Hennessey F5 Roadster Hypercar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: Hennessey F5 Roadster could hit 480 kmph
In pics: Hennessey F5 Roadster could hit 480 kmph
Mahindra Scorpio Classic introductory prices revealed officially
Mahindra Scorpio Classic introductory prices revealed officially
Hennessey F5 Roadster unveiled with a top speed of more than 480 kmph
Hennessey F5 Roadster unveiled with a top speed of more than 480 kmph
Toyota Yaris Cross spotted testing in India
Toyota Yaris Cross spotted testing in India
Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV spotted , could launch next year
Maruti Baleno-based compact SUV spotted , could launch next year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city