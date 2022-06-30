In pics: Heavy traffic jam in Delhi amid monsoon rain showers
Monsoon rain showers in Delhi provided a much-needed respite from heat in the city but also caused commuter woes due to water-logging and traffic snarls in many areas.
As Delhi witnessed monsoon showers on Thursday, many parts of the city including the newly-inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO, Ring Road, Barapullah Corridor, Delhi-Meerut expressway, Sarai Kale Khan, were waterlogged, causing traffic snarls for hours.
Delhi's city area as well as border points such as Delhi-Noida border, Chilla border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road experienced heavy traffic snarls as rains lashed the national capital.
The image shows vehicles plying on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains in New Delhi. Due to the waterlogging, the traffic police had to shut Pul Prahladpur underpass for vehicular movement on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.
City areas and roads that witnessed waterlogging include Pragati Maidan tunnel, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Aurobindo Marg, near Chirag Delhi flyover, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, Rao Tula Ram flyover, Sadar Bazar, AIIMS underpass, among others.
The Delhi Traffic Police, through a series of tweets, informed commuters about waterlogging and heavy traffic on key stretches.
Though the monsoon rains provided respite from the oppressive heat, woes began for commuters as they battled traffic snarls and waterlogging.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has set up a Central Control Room from where 10 critical waterlogging sites in Delhi are being monitored 24X7 through CCTV cameras.
First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 03:47 PM IST
