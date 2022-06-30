HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Heavy Traffic Jam In Delhi Amid Monsoon Rain Showers

In pics: Heavy traffic jam in Delhi amid monsoon rain showers

Monsoon rain showers in Delhi provided a much-needed respite from heat in the city but also caused commuter woes due to water-logging and traffic snarls in many areas.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2022, 03:48 PM
As Delhi witnessed monsoon showers on Thursday, many parts of the city including the newly-inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO, Ring Road, Barapullah Corridor, Delhi-Meerut expressway, Sarai Kale Khan, were waterlogged, causing traffic snarls for hours.
1/7
As Delhi witnessed monsoon showers on Thursday, many parts of the city including the newly-inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO, Ring Road, Barapullah Corridor, Delhi-Meerut expressway, Sarai Kale Khan, were waterlogged, causing traffic snarls for hours. (PTI)
As Delhi witnessed monsoon showers on Thursday, many parts of the city including the newly-inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO, Ring Road, Barapullah Corridor, Delhi-Meerut expressway, Sarai Kale Khan, were waterlogged, causing traffic snarls for hours.
As Delhi witnessed monsoon showers on Thursday, many parts of the city including the newly-inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO, Ring Road, Barapullah Corridor, Delhi-Meerut expressway, Sarai Kale Khan, were waterlogged, causing traffic snarls for hours.
Delhi's city area as well as border points such as Delhi-Noida border, Chilla border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road experienced heavy traffic snarls as rains lashed the national capital.
2/7
Delhi's city area as well as border points such as Delhi-Noida border, Chilla border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road experienced heavy traffic snarls as rains lashed the national capital. (PTI)
Delhi's city area as well as border points such as Delhi-Noida border, Chilla border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road experienced heavy traffic snarls as rains lashed the national capital.
Delhi's city area as well as border points such as Delhi-Noida border, Chilla border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road experienced heavy traffic snarls as rains lashed the national capital.
The image shows vehicles plying on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains in New Delhi. Due to the waterlogging, the traffic police had to shut Pul Prahladpur underpass for vehicular movement on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.
3/7
The image shows vehicles plying on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains in New Delhi. Due to the waterlogging, the traffic police had to shut Pul Prahladpur underpass for vehicular movement on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. (PTI)
The image shows vehicles plying on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains in New Delhi. Due to the waterlogging, the traffic police had to shut Pul Prahladpur underpass for vehicular movement on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.
The image shows vehicles plying on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains in New Delhi. Due to the waterlogging, the traffic police had to shut Pul Prahladpur underpass for vehicular movement on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.
City areas and roads that witnessed waterlogging include Pragati Maidan tunnel, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Aurobindo Marg, near Chirag Delhi flyover, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, Rao Tula Ram flyover, Sadar Bazar, AIIMS underpass, among others.
4/7
City areas and roads that witnessed waterlogging include Pragati Maidan tunnel, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Aurobindo Marg, near Chirag Delhi flyover, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, Rao Tula Ram flyover, Sadar Bazar, AIIMS underpass, among others. (PTI)
City areas and roads that witnessed waterlogging include Pragati Maidan tunnel, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Aurobindo Marg, near Chirag Delhi flyover, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, Rao Tula Ram flyover, Sadar Bazar, AIIMS underpass, among others.
City areas and roads that witnessed waterlogging include Pragati Maidan tunnel, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Aurobindo Marg, near Chirag Delhi flyover, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, Rao Tula Ram flyover, Sadar Bazar, AIIMS underpass, among others.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
The Delhi Traffic Police, through a series of tweets, informed commuters about waterlogging and heavy traffic on key stretches.
5/7
The Delhi Traffic Police, through a series of tweets, informed commuters about waterlogging and heavy traffic on key stretches. (PTI)
The Delhi Traffic Police, through a series of tweets, informed commuters about waterlogging and heavy traffic on key stretches.
The Delhi Traffic Police, through a series of tweets, informed commuters about waterlogging and heavy traffic on key stretches.
Though the monsoon rains provided respite from the oppressive heat, woes began for commuters as they battled traffic snarls and waterlogging.
6/7
Though the monsoon rains provided respite from the oppressive heat, woes began for commuters as they battled traffic snarls and waterlogging. (PTI)
Though the monsoon rains provided respite from the oppressive heat, woes began for commuters as they battled traffic snarls and waterlogging.
Though the monsoon rains provided respite from the oppressive heat, woes began for commuters as they battled traffic snarls and waterlogging.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has set up a Central Control Room from where 10 critical waterlogging sites in Delhi are being monitored 24X7 through CCTV cameras.
7/7
The Public Works Department (PWD) has set up a Central Control Room from where 10 critical waterlogging sites in Delhi are being monitored 24X7 through CCTV cameras. (PTI)
The Public Works Department (PWD) has set up a Central Control Room from where 10 critical waterlogging sites in Delhi are being monitored 24X7 through CCTV cameras.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has set up a Central Control Room from where 10 critical waterlogging sites in Delhi are being monitored 24X7 through CCTV cameras.
First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 03:47 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi traffic Delhi traffic
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Mahindra Scorpio-N will debut on June 27, while Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will be launched on June 30. Toyota will introduce the Hyryder SUV on July 1.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to Toyota Hyryder: 3 new SUVs to make India debut next week
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Ferrari mulling hydrogen fuel cell for its future car
Ferrari mulling hydrogen fuel cell for its future car
In pics: Heavy traffic jam in Delhi amid monsoon rain showers
In pics: Heavy traffic jam in Delhi amid monsoon rain showers
In pics: Kia Seltos facelift's wow factor lies in cabin
In pics: Kia Seltos facelift's wow factor lies in cabin
Kia Seltos facelift breaks cover; gets new lights and revamped cabin
Kia Seltos facelift breaks cover; gets new lights and revamped cabin
In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched; is first Maruti with sunroof
In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched; is first Maruti with sunroof

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city