In pics: GT Drive Pro electric scooter has a range of 60 km
GT Drive Pro has a range of up to 60 km. The scooter is offered in four colours.
GT Force has several electric two-wheelers in its line-up. The manufacturer sent their Drive Pro electric scooter for review.
GT Drive Pro has a claimed riding range of up to 60 km on a single charge.
The lead-acid variant takes around 7-8 hours to get fully charged while the lithium-ion version charges quicker in around 4-5 hours.
Up-front there is an LED headlamp and LED Daytime Running Lamps.
There is a storage space but it is not very usable and there are significant panel gaps.
The instrument cluster is a fully digital unit that can show speed, battery level, riding mode, odometer and battery voltage.
Braking duties are performed by a disc brake in the front and a drum at the rear.
Under the seat, there is a MCB placed to cut-off the electricity supply. The seat hinge is very flimsy.
At the rear, the tail lamp and turn indicators use halogen units. The turn indicators use red lamps instead of orange ones.
It comes with four different vibrant colours Chocolate, Red, White and Blue.
First Published Date: 25 Mar 2023, 17:25 PM IST
