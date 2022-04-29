In pics: Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car breaks cover
Battery-powered Gen3 race car is set make its official debut in the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Formula E and the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) have officially revealed the all-electric Gen3 race car at the Yacht Club de Monaco.
Formula E Gen3 is the fastest Formula E car yet with a top speed over 322 kph / 200 mph, and also the most efficient with more than 40% of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking.
Claimed to be the world's first race car designed and optimised specifically for street racing, Gen3 will make its debut in the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
It is set to become the world's first net zero carbon race car in the world's first net zero carbon sport.
Gen3 is also the first-ever formula car with both front and rear powertrains. A new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.
First Published Date: 29 Apr 2022, 02:02 PM IST
