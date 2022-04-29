HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Formula E All Electric Gen3 Race Car Breaks Cover

In pics: Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car breaks cover

Battery-powered Gen3 race car is set make its official debut in the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2022, 02:02 PM
Formula E and the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) have officially revealed the all-electric Gen3 race car at the Yacht Club de Monaco.
1/5 Formula E and the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) have officially revealed the all-electric Gen3 race car at the Yacht Club de Monaco.
Formula E and the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) have officially revealed the all-electric Gen3 race car at the Yacht Club de Monaco.
Formula E and the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) have officially revealed the all-electric Gen3 race car at the Yacht Club de Monaco.
Formula E Gen3 is the fastest Formula E car yet with a top speed over 322 kph / 200 mph, and also the most efficient with more than 40% of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking.
2/5 Formula E Gen3 is the fastest Formula E car yet with a top speed over 322 kph / 200 mph, and also the most efficient with more than 40% of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking.
Formula E Gen3 is the fastest Formula E car yet with a top speed over 322 kph / 200 mph, and also the most efficient with more than 40% of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking.
Formula E Gen3 is the fastest Formula E car yet with a top speed over 322 kph / 200 mph, and also the most efficient with more than 40% of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking.
Claimed to be the world's first race car designed and optimised specifically for street racing, Gen3 will make its debut in the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
3/5 Claimed to be the world's first race car designed and optimised specifically for street racing, Gen3 will make its debut in the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Claimed to be the world's first race car designed and optimised specifically for street racing, Gen3 will make its debut in the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Claimed to be the world's first race car designed and optimised specifically for street racing, Gen3 will make its debut in the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
It is set to become the world's first net zero carbon race car in the world's first net zero carbon sport.
4/5 It is set to become the world's first net zero carbon race car in the world's first net zero carbon sport.
It is set to become the world's first net zero carbon race car in the world's first net zero carbon sport.
It is set to become the world's first net zero carbon race car in the world's first net zero carbon sport.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹ 75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹ 99.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.18 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.8 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Gen3 is also the first-ever formula car with both front and rear powertrains. A new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.
5/5 Gen3 is also the first-ever formula car with both front and rear powertrains. A new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.
Gen3 is also the first-ever formula car with both front and rear powertrains. A new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.
Gen3 is also the first-ever formula car with both front and rear powertrains. A new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.
First Published Date: 29 Apr 2022, 02:02 PM IST
TAGS: Formula E Gen3 Gen3 race car Gen3 Formula car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day.
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April, blames semiconductor shortage
Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April, blames semiconductor shortage
In pics: Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car breaks cover
In pics: Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car breaks cover
Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car, with top speed of 322+ kph, breaks cover
Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car, with top speed of 322+ kph, breaks cover
Ford cutting nearly 600 jobs, months after splitting its ICE and EV divisions
Ford cutting nearly 600 jobs, months after splitting its ICE and EV divisions
Mercedes-Benz's strong Q1 profits benefit from smart pricing strategies
Mercedes-Benz's strong Q1 profits benefit from smart pricing strategies

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city