In pics: Ford GT LM Edition is an homage to brand winning 2016 Le Mans race
Ford will be making only 20 units of GT LM Edition. The production will start this fall and end by the end of this year.
Ford GT has a top speed of 350 kmph, 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 2.8 seconds and 0-160 kmph time of 6 seconds.
Ford GT LM Edition produces 656 hp of max power and 746 Nm of peak torque. If the numbers feel familiar then that is because Ford has not made any changes to the 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
Ford has updated the exhaust on the GT LM Edition. It is now a 3D titanium-printed dual exhaust that features a cyclonic design.
Ford GT LM Edition is finished in Liquid Silver carbon-fibre bodywork with a choice of red or blue colour schemes,
The interior is updated with Alcantara and carbon fibre.
Ford is using Ebony leather for some of the elements of the interior.
