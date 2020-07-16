In pics: First look at Nissan's Magnite sub-compact SUV concept 4 Photos . Updated: 16 Jul 2020, 02:09 PM IST HT Auto Desk The cabin of Nissan's Magnite sub-compact SUV will be highlighted by high ride position, large infotainment screen and connectivity tech. 1/4Nissan has taken the covers off of its much-awaited sub-compact SUV in concept form, which has been named Magnite. The company has confirmed an India launch of the production version of the SUV in second half of FY 2020-21. 2/4Nissan is betting big on Magnite to script its comeback in the Indian market where its foothold has not been extremely strong. The SUV will follow in the legacy of its global siblings like Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai. 3/4The concept version of Magnite sports an imposing front grille, sharp head light units, eye-catchy inverted boomerang-shaped DRLs, floating back roofline and svelte LED tail lights. 4/4A feature-packed premium cabin is an almost certainty considering the stiff competition in the segment. The car, once officially launched in production form, will take on Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia's upcoming Sonet.