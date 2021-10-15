Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro globally revealed

In Pics: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro globally revealed

5 Photos . Updated: 15 Oct 2021, 02:41 PM IST HT Auto Desk
The new Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro differentiates itself from the other 1100 Pro motorcycles with its special Giallo Ocra yellow exterior paint livery.
The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro model commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the Ducati signature air-cooled L-twin engines.
The paint scheme on the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro takes inspiration from the ‘70s Ducati 750 Sport.
At the heart of the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro sits the same 1,079cc, L-twin engine that has been rated to churn out 86hp of power at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of torque at 4,750rpm.
The bike comes with a set of black spoke wheels, a brown seat, circular mirrors, and a dark yellow exterior shade that gives the bike quite a retro look.
