In Pics: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro globally revealed 5 Photos . Updated: 15 Oct 2021, 02:41 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5The new Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro differentiates itself from the other 1100 Pro motorcycles with its special Giallo Ocra yellow exterior paint livery. 2/5The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro model commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the Ducati signature air-cooled L-twin engines. 3/5The paint scheme on the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro takes inspiration from the ‘70s Ducati 750 Sport. 4/5At the heart of the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro sits the same 1,079cc, L-twin engine that has been rated to churn out 86hp of power at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of torque at 4,750rpm. 5/5The bike comes with a set of black spoke wheels, a brown seat, circular mirrors, and a dark yellow exterior shade that gives the bike quite a retro look.