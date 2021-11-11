In pics: Boom Corbett electric scooter launched in India with 200 km range 4 Photos . Updated: 11 Nov 2021, 04:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/4Corbett electric two-wheeler has been priced at ₹89,999 and rivals the likes other battery-powered scooters in the market. 2/4Boom motors will be opening up bookings for its e-scooter from tomorrow (Nov 12th, 2021). 3/4Boom's new two-wheeler gets a full charge range of up to 200 km via its 2.3 kWh battery (optionally be doubled to 4.6 kWh). These are swappable batteries that have been offered with a portable charger. 4/4Boom Motors is also offering the best-in-class warranty of 7-years on chassis and 5-years on battery.