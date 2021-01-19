Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: BMW Motorrad reveals custom R 18 'Spirit of Passion'

In pics: BMW Motorrad reveals custom R 18 'Spirit of Passion'

6 Photos . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 01:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The custom BMW R 18's frame is 100% original as nothing has been changed on it.
BMW Motorrad has revealed a custom R 18 known as Spirit of Passion, in collaboration with Kingston Custom, run by Dirk Oehlerking. The bike features Kingston's signature handmade fairings.
Oehlerking worked upon the existing body and gave the R 18 a new and rather unique identity instead of opting for an entirely new structure, He didn't experiment with new paintwork but rather extended the R 18's original design.
The biggest eye-catcher on the bike is its signature Kingston fairing. The Spirit of Passion benefits from a completely handmade fairing design, including custom handlebar and mudguard.
Kellermann indicators sit at the place of stock units, while the LED front headlight now comes integrated inside the fairing.
The exhaust has been modified in Kingston Roadster style, while the seating is also custom made using a range of universal accessories.
Heels, suspension, and fuel tank have been carried over from the stock motorcycle, and the overall design is based on classic art deco style.
