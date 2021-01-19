In pics: BMW Motorrad reveals custom R 18 'Spirit of Passion' 6 Photos . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 01:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk The custom BMW R 18's frame is 100% original as nothing has been changed on it. 1/6BMW Motorrad has revealed a custom R 18 known as Spirit of Passion, in collaboration with Kingston Custom, run by Dirk Oehlerking. The bike features Kingston's signature handmade fairings. 2/6Oehlerking worked upon the existing body and gave the R 18 a new and rather unique identity instead of opting for an entirely new structure, He didn't experiment with new paintwork but rather extended the R 18's original design. 3/6The biggest eye-catcher on the bike is its signature Kingston fairing. The Spirit of Passion benefits from a completely handmade fairing design, including custom handlebar and mudguard. 4/6Kellermann indicators sit at the place of stock units, while the LED front headlight now comes integrated inside the fairing. 5/6The exhaust has been modified in Kingston Roadster style, while the seating is also custom made using a range of universal accessories. 6/6Heels, suspension, and fuel tank have been carried over from the stock motorcycle, and the overall design is based on classic art deco style.