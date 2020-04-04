In pics: BMW Motorrad digitally launches R 18 cruiser 7 Photos . Updated: 04 Apr 2020, 12:42 PM IST HT Auto Desk The BMW R 18 cruiser was displayed as a concept at the EICMA 2019. 1/7BMW Motorrad R 18 cruiser has been digitally launched via a live telecast at the brand's official Facebook page. The cruiser has been under development for quite sometime now. 2/7The R 18 cruiser has bare basic looks with nothing more than an engine, frame, seat, suspension and wheels. It features minimum body panels, adding to its raw appeal. 3/7The R 18 has a cradle-type chassis which houses a 1,800 cc, two-cylinder boxer engine. The engine features a 107 mm bore and 100 mm stroke. It is claimed to be the biggest motorcycle engine developed by BMW Motorrad. 4/7A visual highlight of the R 18 includes the exposed chrome-plated universal shaft which connects its rear wheel and the drive. 5/7BMW's R 18 cruiser delivers 91 PS of power at 4,750 rpm and 158 Nm peak torque at 3,000 rpm. 6/7A telescopic fork and a directly mounted central suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring preload ensure superior wheel control. 7/7The R 18 cruiser will be locking horns with a number of already established rivals from Indian Motorcycle and Harley-Davidson.