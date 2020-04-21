In pics: Audi unveils sportier looking new A3 sedan 9 Photos . Updated: 21 Apr 2020, 03:33 PM IST HT Auto Desk The chassis of the new A3 offers a sophisticated balance between comfort and dynamism. 1/9Audi has unveiled the new India-bound A3 sedan - a bigger, sportier looking car than its previous generation. Stylish coupe-like looks and new chassis set-ups make it distinctly sportier than its predecessor. 2/9The new A3 sedan has grown by 4 centimetres to 4.50 meters with the same wheelbase. The width now is 1.82 m (+2 cm) and the height is 1.43 m (+1 cm). 3/9The new A3 looks inspired by the A3 Sportback. It gets a recognisable front with a large single-frame grille and sharply drawn headlights in the top model with Matrix LED technology. 4/9In profile, the characteristic sideline on the A3 sedan, unlike the Sportback, extends all the way to the rear bumper. This accentuates the length of the Limousine by 15 cm compared to the Sportback. 5/9The roofline curves backwards from the B-pillar to the striking - optionally available in carbon - rear spoiler, which gives the A3 the coupe-like look. 6/9The cockpit of the new A3 Sedan is entirely focused on the driver. The instrument panel with the central MMI touch display also includes handwriting detection as well as natural language control that can optionally draw on the capabilities of the cloud. 7/9The A3 Sedan is also connected to the smartphone via the Audi smartphone interface, which integrates iOS and Android cell phones with Apple Car Play and Android Auto in the MMI, as well as via Audi phone box. The latter connects the device to the car antenna and can charge it inductively. 8/9The new Audi A3 will be initially available with a choice of a TFSI petrol engine and a TDI diesel. The 35 TFSI delivers 110 kW/150 hp and is standard paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. 9/9Prices of the new Audi A3 sedan will start at 34,900 euros ( ₹29 lakh) and will go up to 44,910 euros ( ₹37.5 lakh).