In pics: 2025 Hyundai Tucson breaks cover at New York Auto Show

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Mar 2024, 11:26 AM
  2025 Hyundai Tucson will be offered with two petrol engine options. 
2025 Hyundai Tucson
1/10
Hyundai has unveiled the 2025 Tucson at the New York International Auto Show. The SUV comes with cosmetic changes as well as feature additions.
2025 Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai has unveiled the 2025 Tucson at the New York International Auto Show. The SUV comes with cosmetic changes as well as feature additions.
2025 Hyundai Tucson
2/10
2025 Tucson 2.5L models will arrive at U.S. dealerships in June 2024, while 1.6L turbo hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will be available in late summer 2024. 
2025 Hyundai Tucson
2025 Tucson 2.5L models will arrive at U.S. dealerships in June 2024, while 1.6L turbo hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will be available in late summer 2024. 
2025 Hyundai Tucson
3/10
As of now, there is no official announcement of the new Tucson coming to the Indian market. However, there is a possibility that it might come to Indian shores through the CKD route by the end of this year or next year. 
2025 Hyundai Tucson
As of now, there is no official announcement of the new Tucson coming to the Indian market. However, there is a possibility that it might come to Indian shores through the CKD route by the end of this year or next year. 

2025 Hyundai Tucson
4/10
The interior has been redesigned and it is now more open feeling than before. The cabin transformation features a newly designed panoramic curved display that combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display. 
2025 Hyundai Tucson
The interior has been redesigned and it is now more open feeling than before. The cabin transformation features a newly designed panoramic curved display that combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display. 
2025 Hyundai Tucson
5/10
The centre stack has been revamped with extra knobs and switchgear for easy access to driver controls like audio volume and tuning, as well as select HVAC controls for better ergonomics. 
2025 Hyundai Tucson
The centre stack has been revamped with extra knobs and switchgear for easy access to driver controls like audio volume and tuning, as well as select HVAC controls for better ergonomics. 
2025 Hyundai Tucson
6/10
Additionally, the center console, steering wheel, and door panel accents have all been updated for a modern look and improved functionality. An added dashboard tray above the glovebox provides extra storage for front-seat passengers.
2025 Hyundai Tucson
Additionally, the center console, steering wheel, and door panel accents have all been updated for a modern look and improved functionality. An added dashboard tray above the glovebox provides extra storage for front-seat passengers.
2025 Hyundai Tucson
7/10
For 2025, the Tucson gets a redesigned front-end. The updated grille, bumper and LED Daytime Running Lamps give a sharper and more aggressive look. 
2025 Hyundai Tucson
For 2025, the Tucson gets a redesigned front-end. The updated grille, bumper and LED Daytime Running Lamps give a sharper and more aggressive look. 
2025 Hyundai Tucson
8/10
On the sides, there are new alloy wheels, an anodized aluminium badging and sharp creases. Moreover, the brand says that they have increased the length of the rear wiper so that it can wipe more area.
2025 Hyundai Tucson
On the sides, there are new alloy wheels, an anodized aluminium badging and sharp creases. Moreover, the brand says that they have increased the length of the rear wiper so that it can wipe more area.
2025 Hyundai Tucson
9/10
The transmission is now controlled by a column-mounted stick instead of a traditional gear lever. This has liberated more space in the centre console. A larger, 12.3-inch hoodless infotainment touchscreen has been added to all trims. 
2025 Hyundai Tucson
The transmission is now controlled by a column-mounted stick instead of a traditional gear lever. This has liberated more space in the centre console. A larger, 12.3-inch hoodless infotainment touchscreen has been added to all trims. 
2025 Hyundai Tucson
10/10
The new infotainment system features faster processing speeds, enhanced colours, and sharper graphics along with more intuitive layouts for improved ease of use. The wireless device quick-charging pad (15-watt) has also moved to a space that is supposed to be more convenient for the driver.
2025 Hyundai Tucson
The new infotainment system features faster processing speeds, enhanced colours, and sharper graphics along with more intuitive layouts for improved ease of use. The wireless device quick-charging pad (15-watt) has also moved to a space that is supposed to be more convenient for the driver.
First Published Date: 30 Mar 2024, 11:26 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Tucson 2025 Hyundai Tucson New York Auto Show

