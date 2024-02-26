In pics: 2024 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift debuts, India launch likely soon
- Hyundai is expected to launch the updated i20 N Line model in India soon, which has broken cover in Europe.
2024 Hyundai i20 N Line has broken cover as the South Korean automaker is gearing up to launch it in European markets. The sporty iteration of the hatchback comes with subtle yet significant design updates and fresh features. These cosmetic updates enhanced the hot hatch's visual appeal, while the powertrain of the car remains unchanged.
The 2024 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift comes with a sportier and sharper design compared to the pre-facelift model. It gets a new textured front grille with N badging, N-line specific bumpers, red inserts at front bumper and side skirts; which altogether give it a distinctive visual presence compared to the current model.
The 2024 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift comes with a new design for its sporty black 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, enhancing the bold vibe. The hatchback received new colours as well, in the form of Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Vibrant Blue Pearl, and Lucid Lime Metallic. Interestingly, the latest facelifted iteration of the i20 N Line comes after the automaker introduced an updated version of the car in the Indian market in September last year. However, the introduction of the 2024 facelift hints that Hyundai may bring this latest model to India in the coming months.
Not only exterior, inside the cabin too the new Hyundai i20 N Line gets a host of updates. It features an all-black theme for the dashboard, enhancing the sporty vibe. The interior controls and accents in striking red give it a contrasting theme. It gets a touchscreen infotainment system with mobile connectivity, a wireless charger, a single-pane sunroof, a sportier gear shifter, sporty pedals with aluminium finish, fully digital instrument cluster, multi-colour ambient light, and a Bose audio system etc.
The new Hyundai i20 N Line gets a multifunction steering wheel with perforated leather and red contrast stitching. Other updates include N Line-specific sports seats. Hyundai claims that with these subtle yet noteworthy updates, the hatchback has become sportier and more attractive.
While the hot hatch's latest avatar has received a wide range of updates on cosmetic and feature front, on the powertrain front, it remains unchanged. It continues to get power from a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission unit on offer as well. The engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque.
First Published Date: 26 Feb 2024, 13:11 PM IST
