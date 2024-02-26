In pics: 2024 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift debuts, India launch likely soon

3/6

The 2024 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift comes with a new design for its sporty black 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, enhancing the bold vibe. The hatchback received new colours as well, in the form of Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Vibrant Blue Pearl, and Lucid Lime Metallic. Interestingly, the latest facelifted iteration of the i20 N Line comes after the automaker introduced an updated version of the car in the Indian market in September last year. However, the introduction of the 2024 facelift hints that Hyundai may bring this latest model to India in the coming months.