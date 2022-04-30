In Pics: 2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo gets full-hybrid technology
The Japanese-spec Suzuki Escudo / Vitara SUV is being sold at ¥2,970,000 ( ₹17.71 lakh/$23,153). It is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market anytime soon.
The newly updated Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV with full hybrid technology has been launched in the market of Japan.
The SUV is also sold in the market in Europe as the Suzuki Vitara, and the Indian-spec Vitara Brezza is also an extension in the same compact SUV family line from Suzuki.
The new Suzuki Vitara continues along with the spacious 5-seat format.
With the recent update, the Vitara / Escudo has received a 140V full-hybrid tech which is available as an option, however, the car is still being sold in Europe with mild-hybrid technology.
The latest full-hybrid technology uses a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter DualJet four-cylinder powertrain that is responsible for kicking out a humble 99 hp (74 kW / 101 PS) of maximum power and 132 Nm (97.4 lb-ft) of torque.
The ICE engine works alongside an electric motor rated at 33 hp (24.6 kW / 33.4 PS) and 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) of torque.
Power from the engine is transmitted to all four wheels through a 6-speed ASG automatic gearbox with gearshift paddles, in combination with Suzuki’s AllGrip AWD system.
First Published Date: 30 Apr 2022, 11:07 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Vitara 2023 Vitara Brezza New Vitara Suzuki Escudo 2023 Suzuki Escudo Suzuki Escudo Japan
