In pics: 2023 Ford Mustang range breaks cover at Detroit Auto Show
Ford Mustang is offered in three versions. There is Mustang, GT and GT Convertible. Apart from these three, there is also a Dark Horse version.
The 2023 Ford Mustangs are finally here. They are three versions, Mustang, Mustang GT and Mustang Convertible.
Mustang GT gets quad exhausts, rear spoiler and GT badging at the rear.
Mustang GT Convertible comes with one-touch activation for the roof. It gets a single-handle center latch that opens and closes the fully lined and insulated fabric roof.
Ford Mustang will be offered with a 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine and a 5.0-litre V8.
The Mustang GT gets unique front-end design with a more aggressive design. The aerodynamics are optimized further with hood vents and a tweaked front splitter. The GT trim gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard.
Ford will also be offering Bronze Design Series Appearance Package with the Mustang.
15 Sep 2022
