HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2023 Ford Mustang Range Breaks Cover At Detroit Auto Show

In pics: 2023 Ford Mustang range breaks cover at Detroit Auto Show

Ford Mustang is offered in three versions. There is Mustang, GT and GT Convertible. Apart from these three, there is also a Dark Horse version. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Sep 2022, 13:34 PM
The 2023 Ford Mustangs are finally here. They are three versions, Mustang, Mustang GT and Mustang Convertible. 
1/6
The 2023 Ford Mustangs are finally here. They are three versions, Mustang, Mustang GT and Mustang Convertible. 
The 2023 Ford Mustangs are finally here. They are three versions, Mustang, Mustang GT and Mustang Convertible. 
The 2023 Ford Mustangs are finally here. They are three versions, Mustang, Mustang GT and Mustang Convertible. 
Mustang GT gets quad exhausts, rear spoiler and GT badging at the rear.
2/6
Mustang GT gets quad exhausts, rear spoiler and GT badging at the rear.
Mustang GT gets quad exhausts, rear spoiler and GT badging at the rear.
Mustang GT gets quad exhausts, rear spoiler and GT badging at the rear.
Mustang GT Convertible comes with one-touch activation for the roof. It gets a single-handle center latch that opens and closes the fully lined and insulated fabric roof.
3/6
Mustang GT Convertible comes with one-touch activation for the roof. It gets a single-handle center latch that opens and closes the fully lined and insulated fabric roof.
Mustang GT Convertible comes with one-touch activation for the roof. It gets a single-handle center latch that opens and closes the fully lined and insulated fabric roof.
Mustang GT Convertible comes with one-touch activation for the roof. It gets a single-handle center latch that opens and closes the fully lined and insulated fabric roof.
Ford Mustang will be offered with a 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine and a 5.0-litre V8. 
4/6
Ford Mustang will be offered with a 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine and a 5.0-litre V8. 
Ford Mustang will be offered with a 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine and a 5.0-litre V8. 
Ford Mustang will be offered with a 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine and a 5.0-litre V8. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
The Mustang GT gets unique front-end design with a more aggressive design. The aerodynamics are optimized further with hood vents and a tweaked front splitter. The GT trim gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard. 
5/6
The Mustang GT gets unique front-end design with a more aggressive design. The aerodynamics are optimized further with hood vents and a tweaked front splitter. The GT trim gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard. 
The Mustang GT gets unique front-end design with a more aggressive design. The aerodynamics are optimized further with hood vents and a tweaked front splitter. The GT trim gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard. 
The Mustang GT gets unique front-end design with a more aggressive design. The aerodynamics are optimized further with hood vents and a tweaked front splitter. The GT trim gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard. 
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
Ford will also be offering Bronze Design Series Appearance Package with the Mustang.
6/6
Ford will also be offering Bronze Design Series Appearance Package with the Mustang.
Ford will also be offering Bronze Design Series Appearance Package with the Mustang.
Ford will also be offering Bronze Design Series Appearance Package with the Mustang.
First Published Date: 15 Sep 2022, 13:34 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Mustang Ford Mustang GT Ford Mustang GT Convertible Ford Mustang GT Mustang Mustang GT Convertible
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ford Mustang 2023: First Look
Ford Mustang 2023: First Look
In pics: 2023 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is the new breed of iconic muscle car
In pics: 2023 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is the new breed of iconic muscle car
In pics: 2023 Ford Mustang range breaks cover at Detroit Auto Show
In pics: 2023 Ford Mustang range breaks cover at Detroit Auto Show
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into home on wheels, now on India tour
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into home on wheels, now on India tour
2023 Ford Mustang officially revealed at Detroit Auto Show
2023 Ford Mustang officially revealed at Detroit Auto Show

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city