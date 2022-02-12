Search
In Pics: 2022 Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster reviewed
In Pics: 2022 Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster reviewed
With the new bikes, Yezdi is primarily targeting the customer base of Royal Enfield.
By
HT Auto Desk
|
Updated on:
12 Feb 2022, 12:07 PM
Share Via
1/6
Apart from the engine, one of the highlights of the Yezdi Adventure is its long-travel suspension. This setup gives the Adventure an upper hand when it comes to off-road riding.
(HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
2/6
All the three Yezdi bikes get the same fully digital instrument console. This screen displays an array of information such as current speed, time, gear, fuel level and much more.
(HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
3/6
With the Roadster, Yezdi is primarily targeting the audience that is looking up for a premium yet affordable cruiser.
(HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
4/6
Yezdi Roadster is the most affordable motorcycle in the range. It is a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cruiser motorcycle.
(HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
5/6
The low seat height of 790 mm makes the Yezdi Roadster accessible for riders of all heights. It offers a very comfort-oriented riding stance with flat and wide handlebar, mid-set pegs, and a wide seat.
(HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
6/6
Scrambler acts like a cruiser out there on the road but can withstand everything you have to throw at it.
(HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
First Published Date:
12 Feb 2022, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS:
Yezdi
Yezdi India
Yezdi bikes
Yezdi Adventure
Scrambler
Roadster
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
