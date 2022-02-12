HT Auto
Home Photos In Pics: 2022 Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster reviewed

In Pics: 2022 Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster reviewed

With the new bikes, Yezdi is primarily targeting the customer base of Royal Enfield. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2022, 12:07 PM
Apart from the engine, one of the highlights of the Yezdi Adventure is its long-travel suspension. This setup gives the Adventure an upper hand when it comes to off-road riding. 
1/6 Apart from the engine, one of the highlights of the Yezdi Adventure is its long-travel suspension. This setup gives the Adventure an upper hand when it comes to off-road riding.  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
All the three Yezdi bikes get the same fully digital instrument console. This screen displays an array of information such as current speed, time, gear, fuel level and much more. 
2/6 All the three Yezdi bikes get the same fully digital instrument console. This screen displays an array of information such as current speed, time, gear, fuel level and much more.  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
With the Roadster, Yezdi is primarily targeting the audience that is looking up for a premium yet affordable cruiser.
3/6 With the Roadster, Yezdi is primarily targeting the audience that is looking up for a premium yet affordable cruiser. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Yezdi Roadster is the most affordable motorcycle in the range. It is a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cruiser motorcycle. 
4/6 Yezdi Roadster is the most affordable motorcycle in the range. It is a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cruiser motorcycle.  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The low seat height of 790 mm makes the Yezdi Roadster accessible for riders of all heights. It offers a very comfort-oriented riding stance with flat and wide handlebar, mid-set pegs, and a wide seat. 
5/6 The low seat height of 790 mm makes the Yezdi Roadster accessible for riders of all heights. It offers a very comfort-oriented riding stance with flat and wide handlebar, mid-set pegs, and a wide seat.  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Scrambler acts like a cruiser out there on the road but can withstand everything you have to throw at it.
6/6 Scrambler acts like a cruiser out there on the road but can withstand everything you have to throw at it. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
First Published Date: 12 Feb 2022, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Yezdi Yezdi India Yezdi bikes Yezdi Adventure Scrambler Roadster
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz cars become more profitable than ever amid global chip crisis
Mercedes-Benz cars become more profitable than ever amid global chip crisis
In Pics: 2022 Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster reviewed
In Pics: 2022 Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster reviewed
Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV gets its first facelift a year after debut
Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV gets its first facelift a year after debut
KTM 1290 Super Duke-based Brabus 1300R breaks cover
KTM 1290 Super Duke-based Brabus 1300R breaks cover
Bajaj Dominar range gets a price hike in India
Bajaj Dominar range gets a price hike in India

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city