In Pics: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz makes official world debut

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Apr 2021, 01:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Hyundai's North American division recently unveiled the Santa Cruz pick-up truck.
  • It is primarily meant for the US markets where it will rub shoulders with the Ford Maverick and Honda Ridgeline pick-ups.
1/6The Hyundai Santa Cruz is built on the same unibody platform on which the fourth generation Hyundai Tucson SUV comes based on.
2/6The Santa Cruz comes with an 8-inch infotainment screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Customers can also choose to upgrade to a 10-inch screen.
3/6The Hyundai Santa Cruz comes with front or four wheel drive with the same HTRAC control unit used in the fourth generation Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs.
4/6The Santa Cruz is equipped with 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine delivering 190 horsepower and around 245 Newton-meters of peak torque. There is also an optional turbocharged engine that can produce around 275 hp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque.
5/6Hyundai Santa Cruz gets a familiar parametric jewel pattern grille at the front which have thin LED headlights. But the horizontal T-shaped LED tail lights are slightly different in comparison to its donor model.
6/6The Hyundai Santa Cruz will stand on either 18-inch or optional 20-inch alloy wheels. The wheelbase of the four-door pick-up is 3,005 mm.
