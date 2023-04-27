In pics: Citroen C3 Aircross will rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos
Citroen C3 Aircross will go on sale in India with a turbo petrol engine only. It will go against Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Volkaswagen Taigun etc.
Citroen India has unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market. The launch will happen in the second half of 2023.
Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the same C-cubed platform as the C3 hatchback that is currently on sale in the Indian market.
Citroen C3 Aircross measures 4.3 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. It has a boot space of up to 511 litres and the rear bench seat can split 70:30.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The cabin gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and gets connected car technology. There are five USB ports that support fast charging.
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and there is a digital instrument cluster on offer.
Citroen C3 Aircross will be going against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.
The C3 Aircross will come only with a turbo petrol engine. It is expected that the automatic transmission version and an electric version will follow.
The manufacturer says that the C3 Aircross is developed and engineered in India because of which it has a more than 90 per cent of localization level. The launch is expected to happen in the second half of 2023.
First Published Date: 27 Apr 2023, 16:16 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen India Citroen C3 Aircross
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now