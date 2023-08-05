In pics: 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado looks uber retro cool

1/10

Toyota has pulled the wraps off the new-generation Land Cruiser Prado for the 2024 model year. The SUV returns as a high-quality off-roader but at a more accessible price. The debut also marks the return of the ‘Land Cruiser’ nameplate in the North American market after a hiatus of three years. As of now, Toyota has not revealed when the 2024 Prado will make its way to the Indian market.