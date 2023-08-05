In pics: 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado looks uber retro cool
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is inspired by the J60 Series Land Cruiser of the 1960s. It will be offered with a hybrid petrol powertrain or a diesel engine, depending on the market it is being sold in.
Toyota has pulled the wraps off the new-generation Land Cruiser Prado for the 2024 model year. The SUV returns as a high-quality off-roader but at a more accessible price. The debut also marks the return of the ‘Land Cruiser’ nameplate in the North American market after a hiatus of three years. As of now, Toyota has not revealed when the 2024 Prado will make its way to the Indian market.
The biggest change to the Land Cruiser is its design language which has been significantly revamped for 2024. It is inspired by the J60 Series Land Cruiser of the 1960s. The design is quite boxy and purpose-built.
Toyota is offering the option of round headlamps on the First Edition, while the mid variant gets the blockier rectangular LED headlights. Both carry the Toyota badge in the centre quite boldly.
The rear and the side profile also give a muscular appeal to the Land Cruiser Prado. There is a strong shoulder line that stretches fro the front to the rear. The are flared wheel arches with plastic cladding and large alloy wheels.
The new Prado is now based on the modular TNGA-F architecture and is a lot more capable on and off-road. According to the manufacturer, the chassis is now 50 per cent more rigid than its predecessor, while the ladder-on-frame construction is about 30 per cent stiffer.
The new Prado has grown in proportions and measures 4,920 mm in length, 1870 mm in height with a 2,850 mm long wheelbase. This has increased the space for the occupants inside the cabin.
Several controls have been brought down from the flagship Land Cruiser 300 and there are plenty of physical controls for that chunky, tangible feel. The centre console gets switches for the multi-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Toyota’s latest Audio Multimedia system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and gets OTA updates.
Other features include a digital instrument console, ventilated seats with fabric and leather upholstery options, wireless charging, dual USB Type-C ports, and more. The new Land Cruiser Prado also gets a Smart Key System with push-button start across all trims that let you digitally connect the car key to your smartphone.
Toyota has also added a new disconnecting front anti-roll bar known as the Stabilizer with Disconnection Mechanism (SDM) which helps in increasing wheel articulation. Apart from this, the Multi-Terrain Monitor interface has been upgraded and there are new off-road driving modes as well.
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will draw power from the 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech for the North American market. The motor is tuned for 326 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the European, Japanese, Middle Eastern and Australian markets get the 201 bhp 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine with 500 Nm. The motor will get a 48-volt mild hybrid system by 2025.
First Published Date: 05 Aug 2023, 18:00 PM IST
