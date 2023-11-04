Review in pics: New KTM 250 Duke is the most powerful 250 cc bike in the segment
The Gen3 250 Duke is new from the ground-up. It uses an all-new engine, chassis and now comes with more features.
KTM India recently updated its Duke lineup. With it came with the Gen3 iteration of the 250 Duke. The price of the motorcycle has not been changed. It still retains for ₹2.39 lakh ex-showroom. However, the motorcycle itself has been updated pretty significantly.
It now comes with a new LED headlamp design which looks similar to the ones on the 390 Duke but there is no fang-like LED Daytime Running Lamps. The fuel tank is taken from the 390 Duke which means the fuel capacity has gone up from 13.5 litre to 15 litre. However, the tank shrouds on the 250 Duke are different.
There is new switchgear which looks more premium and provides good feedback even if the rider is wearing gloves. The buttons on the left switchgear are used to control the instrument cluster. There is a hazard switch on the left switch cube as well.
Then there is the heart of the matter. KTM developed an all-new 249 cc, liquid-cooled engine from the ground up. It comes with an SOHC setup and runs a higher compression ratio. It puts out 30.57 bhp and 25 Nm.
The airbox on the new 250 Duke is larger than before which has helped in improving the tractability of the engine. It can now pull from as low as 20 kmph in 3rd gear and will pull from 40 kmph in 6th gear. It can cruise at 100 kmph in 6th gear doing around 6,000 rpm with a slight buzz on the handlebar.
It now comes with a new 5-inch LCD instrument cluster that shows vital information such as battery voltage, average fuel efficiency, range, time, coolant temperature, gear position indicator and rear ABS status. Apart from this, there is the usual odometer, speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge and twin trip meters.
There is also a Type C charger positioned below the instrument cluster to charge mobile devices. There is also Bluetooth connectivity for navigation as well as music control. The music controls work quite well but we cannot say the same for navigation.
KTM has now also added a bi-directional quickshifter to the 250 Duke. It works smoothly while shifting up at high rpms. However, it can be a bit choppy at lower rpms and the down-shifts are not very smooth either.
The handling is still 250 Duke's strong suit. It sticks to the line that the rider chooses and flows through the corners. KTM is using MRF tyres for the 250 Duke, while the grip levels are satisfactory, they don't provide much feedback.
Braking on the motorcycle is done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. KTM is not using sintered brake pads for the 250 Duke. This means that the bite from the front brake is very progressive but I would have liked a stronger initial bite. Then there is the rear brake which does lack the bite.
First Published Date: 04 Nov 2023, 12:52 PM IST
