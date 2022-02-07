HT Auto
Home News ‘Zero tolerance’: Hyundai Motor India reacts after ‘freedom for Kashmir’ row

‘Zero tolerance’: Hyundai Motor India reacts after ‘freedom for Kashmir’ row

Hyundai India faces social media backlash after a Twitter handle of a Hyundai Pakistan dealership posts message on Kashmiri separatists.Hyundai India points to its 25 years of commitment to the country.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 09:47 AM
File Photo: The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen on a steering wheel of a all-new Sonata sedan.
File Photo: The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen on a steering wheel of a all-new Sonata sedan.

Hyundai Motor India issued a strongly-worded statement after it faced enormous social media backlash post a tweet by a Hyundai dealer in Pakistan supporting separatists in Kashmir. The tweet message had mentioned about the ‘struggle for freedom in Kashmir,' drawing massive ire online.

As #BoycottHyundai began trending on the social media platforms, Hyundai Motor India had issued a statement on the matter and re-affirmed its commitment to the country.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

“Hyundai MotorIndia has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism," the message read. "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view."

What angered netizens, apart from the message posted on the Twitter account of a Hyundai Pakistan dealership called @hyundaiPakistanOfficial is that there was another similar message posted on Facebook by a Kia Pakistan dealership as well. Kia is also owned by Hyundai Motor Group.

In India, while Kia made its debut in 2019, Hyundai has been present since 1996 and has been the second-largest car maker here - after Maruti Suzuki - for several years and running. India is also a major hub for exports of Hyundai models to many foreign markets.

But while Hyundai and Kia cars are enormously popular in India, there are occasions when messages on sensitive social and/or political topics - not necessarily from the brands - invite massive backlash. In China, for instance, Hyundai sales toppled after Seoul deployed the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system which Beijing had warned it not to do. This was largely seen as a systematic, nationalistic boycott but the cause had nothing to do - obviously - with Hyundai or its models.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2022, 09:46 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Kia Kia India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Delhi govt installs first private EV charger under its single-window facility
Delhi govt installs first private EV charger under its single-window facility
‘Zero tolerance’: Hyundai Motor India reacts after ‘freedom for Kashmir’ row
‘Zero tolerance’: Hyundai Motor India reacts after ‘freedom for Kashmir’ row
Big outrage after Hyundai Pakistan dealership tweets on ‘freedom for Kashmir’
Big outrage after Hyundai Pakistan dealership tweets on ‘freedom for Kashmir’
AMO Electric to launch Jaunty Plus electric scooter tomorrow: Details here
AMO Electric to launch Jaunty Plus electric scooter tomorrow: Details here
Haas becomes first Formula One team to reveal 2022 race car and livery
Haas becomes first Formula One team to reveal 2022 race car and livery

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city