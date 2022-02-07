HT Auto
Home News Big outrage after Hyundai Pakistan dealership tweets on ‘freedom for Kashmir’

Big outrage after Hyundai Pakistan dealership tweets on ‘freedom for Kashmir’

Hyundai Motor India faces flak after Hyundai dealership in Pakistan posts on Kashmir. Hyundai Motor India has issued a statement.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 09:47 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)

Hyundai India, the country's second-largest carmaker, has come under massive flak on social media after a Hyundai Pakistan dealership posted on its social media account on ‘Solidarity with Kashmir’. A large number of social media users on Monday even called for mass boycotts and cancelling bookings of Hyundai cars in India.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Not only Hyundai but its subsidiary Kia too has been drawing flak in India due to the posts made by the dealership in Pakistan.

The controversy started on Saturday when a Twitter handle called @hyundaiPakistanOfficial wrote on Kashmir. “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they struggle for freedom." The post was made online on the same day when Pakistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day as a propaganda push.

While the social media posts were eventually deleted, screenshots went viral. This landed the automaker in the line of fire in India. Social media users in India started tagging Hyundai India, the automaker's global handle and Hyundai Pakistan while venting their anger. #BoycottHyundai started trending on Twitter.

After facing strong ire from Indian netizens, Hyundai India issued a statement saying that the automaker has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years. (Read full report here)

At the time of filing of this report, there has been no message from Kia India.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2022, 09:46 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Kia
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Delhi govt installs first private EV charger under its single-window facility
Delhi govt installs first private EV charger under its single-window facility
‘Zero tolerance’: Hyundai Motor India reacts after ‘freedom for Kashmir’ row
‘Zero tolerance’: Hyundai Motor India reacts after ‘freedom for Kashmir’ row
Big outrage after Hyundai Pakistan dealership tweets on ‘freedom for Kashmir’
Big outrage after Hyundai Pakistan dealership tweets on ‘freedom for Kashmir’
AMO Electric to launch Jaunty Plus electric scooter tomorrow: Details here
AMO Electric to launch Jaunty Plus electric scooter tomorrow: Details here
Haas becomes first Formula One team to reveal 2022 race car and livery
Haas becomes first Formula One team to reveal 2022 race car and livery

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city