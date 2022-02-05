HT Auto
Home News Your next ride to Ajanta and Ellora caves may happen in an EV

Your next ride to Ajanta and Ellora caves may happen in an EV

State tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray announced plans of the state government to deploy EVs to transport tourists to the world heritage sites.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2022, 03:00 PM
File photo used for representation purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representation purpose. (Bloomberg)

The Maharastra government has planned to deploy electric vehicles to transport tourists to the world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, informed state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray. He stated this after a visit to the sites that have been shut for a long time due to the non-availability of electricity.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The state government revised its EV policy last year with an aim to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles in the state. The policy worth 930 crore has a two-way approach that focuses on both demand creation among the consumers and improved supply through increased incentives to the manufacturers. The state also has plans to build a strong charging infrastructure as it aims to establish 2,375 public and semi-public charging stations across seven major cities in the state and four national highways.

(Also read | Maharashtra signs MoU worth 2,800 crore to set up EV production unit)

The state government also has a target to convert 15% of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) existing bus fleet into electric vehicles. The policy also encourages that EVs attribute at least 10% of total vehicle registrations in the state by 2025. For electric two-wheelers, the policy offers subsidies to the first 1,00,000 EVs on a first-come-first-serve basis. These electric two-wheelers will be eligible to receive an amount of 5,000 per kWh incentive, with the maximum threshold being 10,000 instead of the previous amount of 5,000. 

(Also read | Mumbai to get 1,900 fully electric buses to add to its EV public transport fleet)

The Maharashtra government has urged the hospitality industry of the state to support its EV policy for better implementation of it.  In an earlier report, Thackeray had mentioned an aggressive implementation of the EV policy is critical and cannot be fully successful without help from the private sector.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2022, 03:00 PM IST
TAGS: Maharashtra EV policy EVs EV Electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Delhi to get 1,000 electric vehicle charging points. Know details here
Delhi to get 1,000 electric vehicle charging points. Know details here
Kia Carens India launch date announced. Check here
Kia Carens India launch date announced. Check here
Honda Vario 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Spec comparison
Honda Vario 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Spec comparison
Yamaha R15-based Nmax 155 scooter updated with new colours for 2022
Yamaha R15-based Nmax 155 scooter updated with new colours for 2022
Lotus releases sketch of its first electric sports car
Lotus releases sketch of its first electric sports car

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city