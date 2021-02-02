Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday announced it has registered a sale of 55,151 units in the month of January 2021. This is a direct growth of 54% as previously, it has sold 35,913 units in the corresponding month of 2020.

The company said that it has been experiencing growth in its sales volumes consecutively since the lockdown was eased in most parts of the country. It said for 2021, the core focus lies on 'product promotion, customer reach and retail network strategies.' The firm is now also scaling up its retail and product strategies to keep the sales momentum rolling. It also expects that the overall demand will further see an increase in 2021 'owing to a varied demand of personal mobility.'

The company has also recently launched the ‘Connect X’ Application enabled with Bluetooth technology for its motorcycles. Moreover, it said that it has also received a positive response for the Virtual Yamaha Store or the Yamaha accessories which retail through Amazon. In addition to all this, Yamaha is running a campaign called “Test Ride my Yamaha" which provides a personalised riding experience. It has announced that it will also continue to roll out these campaigns in the days to come.

Yamaha Motor India currently retails models such as YZF-R15 Version 3.0, MT-15, FZ FI and FZS FI Version 3.0 in 155 cc, and 250 cc motorcycles include FZ 25 and the new FZS 25. The scooter list includes 125 cc offerings - Fascino, Ray ZR, and Ray ZR Street Rally.