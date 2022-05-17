HT Auto
Yadvinder Singh Guleria quits Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India after 2 decades

Yadvinder Singh Guleria has been part of Honda ever since the company's inception.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2022, 06:33 PM
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday announced that Yadvinder Singh Guleria has resigned from the position of Director Sales & Marketing. Guleria has been part of HMSI for over two decades and played a critical role.  

Guleria was previously elevated to the Board of Directors in the year 2020 and was responsible for Sales & Marketing, Customer Service, Logistics, Brand & Communication along with the new vertical of the premium motorcycle business. He was spearheading the latter segment which came into the company's focus in the last few years.  

(Also Read: Honda patents ‘NX 500’ nameplate for mid-sized dual-purpose bike)

Guleria has been part of the company ever since the company's inception. As per a recent note shared by the company, his departure from the firm is due to ‘personal reasons’. “Yadvinder Singh Guleria has been a part of HMSI ever since its inception and has made an invaluable contribution in expanding and accelerating our business while leading several critical functions in the company. He has cited personal reasons for his decision, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, HMSI. 

Meanwhile, the company is now shifting its focus to newer segments namely electric vehicles and flex fuel-based models. HMSI also recently announced that it will be introducing newer flex fuel models in the country and is routing plans for the introduction of the same. HMSI has also previously showcased two of its flex fuel-based bikes in India. 

First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 06:18 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda India HMSI Yadvinder Singh Guleria
