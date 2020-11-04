XC40 SUV tops Volvo’s global sales as carmaker records growth of 7.1% in October

Volvo XC40 continues to drive the Swedish carmaker's global sales. In October, the SUV was Volvo's top-selling model as it clocked 7.1 per cent sales growth globally compared with the same period last year.

Last month, Volvo sold 65,290 cars and the volume growth was driven by a continued strong demand for Volvo Cars’ SUV range. Both XC40 and XC60 have been instrumental behind Volvo's year-on-year growth.

Volvo's SUVs accounted for 73.3 per cent of the company’s total sales, up from 65.3 per cent in same month last year.For the first 10 months of the year, the XC60 was the top selling model with total sales of 149,855 cars. XC40 has been the second best-seller for Volvo with 142,159 cars, up by more than 30,000 units sold during the same period in 2019. However, in October, it was the XC40 that topped the sales chart for Volvo.

The share of Recharge models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, more than doubled for Volvo till October. The Recharge models now make up 16 per cent of Volvo's global sales.

So far, Volvo Cars has sold 516,418 cars in 2020, down 9.2 per cent compared with the same period last year. In China, Volvo's sales reached 16,723 cars, a jump of more than 19 per cent compared with October last year.

Sales in US last month also continued to grow year-on-year and reached 10,691 cars in October. It is a growth of more than 20 per cent compared with the same month last year. However, sales in US in 2020 has actually gone down by 2.3 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

In Europe, Volvo could sell 28,154 cars in October, down 4.6 per cent versus the same month last year. In the the first ten months of the year, sales declined by 17.6 per cent year-on-year.