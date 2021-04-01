The Tucson Fire Department in Arizona, US recently demonstrated the world's first electric fire truck produced by fire service vehicle manufacturer Rosenbauer in collaboration with Volvo Group.

Called 'Revolutionary Technology' (RT), the fire truck was first revealed in concept form in early 2019 and has undergone intense testing since then in Berlin, Amsterdam and Dubai.

The vehicle is equipped with Volvo Penta's electric driveline - two Volvo electric motors, one at each axle, and a two-speed transmission incorporated into each motor. It is equipped with a a six-cylinder diesel engine that acts as a generator for the battery pack which is available in 50 kWh and 100 kWh configurations. The truck produces 490 hp and up to 50,000 Nm while the diesel engine itself is rated at 272 hp.

The electric fire truck offers DC fast charging at a rate of up to 150 kW. In the case of the 100 kWh battery version, the vehicle reaches from 50 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour. Though the electric is not an all-electric vehicle, it can be driven in a dedicated EV mode and its battery power can be used to conduct various operations.

(Also read | Aurora, Volvo are latest partners on self-driving heavy trucks)

Volvo has earlier said that the truck can accelerate rapidly, has agility for swift turns and can respond to various emergency situations effectively. The truck also boasts excellent ergonomics, functionality, and safety, as well as high loading volumes, compact dimensions and one-of-a-kind agility.

Volvo further said that the fire truck's electric driveline, paired with independent suspension and a hydropneumatic chassis, delivers a high standard of safety and a great driving performance. It will also help fire departments around the world reduce their fuel costs.

This electric fire truck could be a game changer for the fire industry and also benefit the environment with zero exhaust emissions and significantly reduced noise levels.



