Volvo electric fire truck concept can be game-changer for fire service industry

Volvo Group's engine supplier Volvo Penta has collaborated with its longstanding customer Rosenbauer, a leading fire service vehicle manufacturer, to develop an electric driveline for the platform and industrialized version of the company’s Concept Fire Truck.

The truck named 'Revolutionary Technology' (RT) is currently undergoing intensive testing and will soon begin real-world customer testing with fire departments in Berlin, Amsterdam and Dubai. Volvo says with its electric driveline, the concept fire truck boasts excellent ergonomics, functionality, and safety, as well as high loading volumes, compact dimensions and one-of-a-kind agility.

Each axle of the concept truck is powered by an electric motor and the energy storage system allows for an electricity-powered journey with enough time for operation at the rescue site. In addition, there is also a backup diesel engine on board in case a journey or an operation takes longer than expected.

Firefighters generally get crisis calls which need immediate response and thus, they need vehicles capable of high speed, rapid acceleration, hard braking and maneuverability. Volvo says the concept fire truck's electric driveline, paired with independent suspension and a hydropneumatic chassis, delivers a high standard of safety and a great driving performance. It will also help fire departments around the world reduce their fuel costs.

By walking away from conventional commercial vehicle concepts and developing an electric solution for the truck’s driveline instead, both the companies aim to revolutionize the fire service industry and bring benefits such as zero exhaust emissions and significantly reduced noise levels. Paul Jansson, Chief Project Manager at Volvo Penta, said in a press statement, "This is our first industrial OEM partnership in the area of electromobility and it’s a big step towards creating a new product platform of the future."