HT Auto
Home Auto News World Gets Its First Electric Flying Taxi Boat With No Sound Pollution

World gets its first electric flying taxi boat with no sound pollution

The Candela P-8 Voyager electric flying taxi boat has been designed for long-range exploration while leaving behind zero carbon footprint and zero noise pollution.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2022, 11:37 AM
Candela P-8 Voyager electric flying taxi boat
Candela P-8 Voyager electric flying taxi boat
Candela P-8 Voyager electric flying taxi boat
Candela P-8 Voyager electric flying taxi boat

Stockholm-based company Candela, that manufactures hydrofoil electric boats that fly above the surface of the water, has recently unveiled its newest electric flying taxi boat called P-8 Voyager. The watercraft relies on a similar hydrofoil system that is used in Candela's other electric boats and sources power from a specifically developed pair of submerged motors that provide it with 50 kW of power.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Candela P-8 Voyager has been designed for long-range exploration while leaving behind zero carbon footprint and zero noise pollution, letting the marine life stay unaffected or undisturbed. “The P-8 Voyager was designed to take you and your passengers to the places you love on the water, without leaving a trace," says Gustav Hasselskog – CEO and Founder at Candela.

(Also read | World's first flying taxi hub is getting ready in Coventry)

Interior of the Candela P-8 Voyager electric flying taxi boat
Interior of the Candela P-8 Voyager electric flying taxi boat
Interior of the Candela P-8 Voyager electric flying taxi boat
Interior of the Candela P-8 Voyager electric flying taxi boat

The boat comes with an onboard flight controller that automatically changes the foil's angle of attack when the boat reaches 16 knots; this allows it to be lifted off the ground and fly above the waves in the oceans. The P-8 Voyage can handle four- to five-foot chop and boat wakes courtesy its high riding height and quick adjusting capability.

(Also read | Flying car in India? Suzuki signs deal with flying car firm SkyDrive)

The P-8 Voyager features a seating capacity of up to six people and is claimed to be an all-weather marine vehicle. It comes with optional air conditioning or heating inside the cabin so that occupants feel comfortable throughout the journey despite the weather conditions outside.

The electric flying taxi boat has a range of 40 nautical miles per charge traveling at 22 knots. It is claimed to have achieved a range which is about four times longer than various other electric boats available in the market today. The company claims that with a full charge, the P-8 Voyager can travel the entire San Francisco Bay.

The vehicle is said to have a life as much as that of a human with requirement of minimal maintenance. It will also keep getting over-the-air (OTA) updates via the mobile application.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: electric boat flying taxi electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Jaguar Land Rover's vehicles at Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee Pagenat.
First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee parade
Porsche 911 art cars are limited to a production number of 911 units.
Porsche 911 wireframe sculpture is a life-sized true example of automotive art
File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kia will launch the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2.
Kia EV6 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Okinawa overtakes Ola as sales drop
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Okinawa overtakes Ola as sales drop
Tata Motors to deliver country's biggest EV fleet order of 10,000 XPRES-T EVs
Tata Motors to deliver country's biggest EV fleet order of 10,000 XPRES-T EVs
Tiago to Nexon SUV: Tata Motors offers discounts on these cars in June
Tiago to Nexon SUV: Tata Motors offers discounts on these cars in June
Maruti Suzuki production grows over three-fold in May, rolls out 164,859 cars
Maruti Suzuki production grows over three-fold in May, rolls out 164,859 cars
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city