HT Auto
Home Auto News With Petrol At Record Levels, Sri Lanka Orders Troops To Oversee Distribution

With petrol at record levels, Sri Lanka orders troops to oversee distribution

Long lines, erratic supply and unprecedented prices have made petrol and diesel a near-luxury commodity in Sri Lanka.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2022, 06:17 PM
Sri Lankan Army members stand guard at a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station to help stations distribute oil. (REUTERS)
Sri Lankan Army members stand guard at a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station to help stations distribute oil. (REUTERS)
Sri Lankan Army members stand guard at a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station to help stations distribute oil. (REUTERS)
Sri Lankan Army members stand guard at a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station to help stations distribute oil.

The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday reportedly ordered its military to depute soldiers at fuel stations across the country after a sudden hike in prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities. A litre of petrol in the country is around  250 Sri Lankan rupees or approximately 66.79 while diesel rate per litre is at around 200 Sri Lankan rupees or approximately 53.43.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Used cars more expensive than plush homes in Sri Lanka)

Reuters reports that the decision to position military personnel at petrol pumps and kerosene supply points comes in the aftermath of three people dying while waiting in long queues. Prices have shot up to record highs in recent weeks while supply of fuel is also hit. The country is also in the midst of a foreign exchange crisis which has led to the devaluation of its currently and directly impacted import payments. The soaring crude oil prices in the international market - especially in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - could not have come at a worse time.

While petrol and diesel prices are at alarming levels, as are other essential items like kerosene, milk products and cooking gas, even those who can afford these are crying out foul over intermittent supply. Buying a car - new or pre-owned - is a luxury these days with prices shooting up to absurd levels. A five-year-old Toyota Land Cruiser, for instance, has a price sticker of $312,500 or 2.34 crore.

Inflation in Sri Lanka hit 15.1% last month and the local currency is now at around 284.76 for just one US dollar. A large chunk of the blame is being put on Covid-19 pandemic majorly affecting the otherwise vibrant tourism sector here but foreign worker remittances have also come down. While mobility has taken a hit, more serious is the problem of taking care of daily sustenance for many locals.

 

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2022, 06:17 PM IST
TAGS: Petrol price Diesel price Fuel prices
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Planning to buy an EV? Be ready to shell out more money
Planning to buy an EV? Be ready to shell out more money
Xiaomi beats profits estimates, a bold sign for electric vehicle project dream
Xiaomi beats profits estimates, a bold sign for electric vehicle project dream
Ferrari gets more than 100 million euros in Italian public funds
Ferrari gets more than 100 million euros in Italian public funds
Royal Enfield starts deliveries of special edition Interceptor 650, Continental
Royal Enfield starts deliveries of special edition Interceptor 650, Continental
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup to offer up to 512 km range
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup to offer up to 512 km range

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city