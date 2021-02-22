Why BMW plans to persist with its chunky, and bold, design language

German luxury car giant BMW has grabbed everyone’s attention with its chunky and bold design language. The new generation BMW cars get gigantic kidney grilles that not everyone is pleased with. However, the brand admits that it is impossible to please everyone in terms of design and has decided to continue with the current styling language that helps the BMW cars to stand out among the lot.

In an interview, BMW’s head of design, Domagoj Dukec, said that the luxury carmaker will continue with its current design language.

The company's design bosses want to make products that stand out. He also said that if a brand wants to create something that stands out, it must be distinguished and it has to be different. “If you want to reach some customers, you have to stand out. It’s not our goal to please everyone in the world, but you have to please your customers," he further said.

Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice-President of BMW Group design, admits that sometimes feedback from the consumers can be brutal but that doesn’t mean BMW will change its mind. He said that the conflict is a normal thing and comes from the fact that the car brand had some very successful models in the recent past. "There is some friction when your old product is so successful, and that’s what we’re seeing. If your market success isn’t there, then you have to change. That’s a very stressful situation as a company," he added.

The Bavarian auto giant aims to target groups of consumers to attract with its new generation design – elegant creators and expressive performers. The group of elegant creators generally tends to like the odd-numbered cars that include 3 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series. On the other hand, the performers like BMW models such as the new M4 or the X6.