The CEOs of automobile companies have their own preferred choice of rides when it comes to their daily lives. But seldom, they express their choices so openly when talking about the products the company manufactures. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess is known to be one of the outspoken administrators, and he showed why in his latest post on Twitter. Herbert Diess shared two images of him riding a Volkswagen ID.4 electric. He admitted that he enjoys driving the ID.3 electric car, but prefers the ID.4 electric for the space it offers in the backseats. "Normally I drive an ID.3. But when I need a ride, my driver Mr. Lange & I take the ID.4. The perfect company car: much more space at the back & much quieter than ICE cars. Great for working! I recommend it to all politicians and entrepreneurs who really think about climate," wrote Herbert Diess in his post on the social media platform. Volkswagen ID.4 was officially unveiled in September last year. The electric vehicle was crowned as the World Car of the Year last month. It is the fifth all-electric car from the German manufacturer which aims to take on rivals like Tesla Model Y. Normally I drive an ID.3. But when I need a ride, my driver Mr. Lange & I take the ID.4. The perfect company car: much more space at the back & much quieter than ICE cars. Great for working! I recommend it to all politicians and entrepreneurs who really think about climate. pic.twitter.com/e7P6TCLJTg — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) May 17, 2021





The ID.4 electric comes with a claimed range of around 520 kilometres between recharges. Volkswagen claims that ID.4 electric can be recharged with direct current to cover the next 320 km (at 125 kW) at a DC quick-charging station in around 30 minutes. ID.4 claims to hit 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph.

In Europe, home turf for Volkswagen, the German carmaker is eager to lock horns with Tesla as its key rival. Herbert Diess, who joined Twitter only six months ago, made his intentions clear in his first tweet. He had said, "I’m here to make an impact with @VWGroup, especially on political issues. And, of course, to get some of your market shares, @elonmusk – after all, our ID.3 and e-tron have won the first markets in Europe."

In fact, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had visited one of the Volkswagen facilities last year to test drive the ID.3 and inspect the ID.4 electric car as well. Media reports had suggested that Tesla could be working on developing a Model 3-based hatchback aimed to thwart any challenge posed by the Volkswagen ID.3.