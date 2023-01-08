HT Auto
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?

The biennial automobile show, the 2023 Auto Expo is returning to the country after three years and while a score of automakers have confirmed their participation in the event, some other prominent ones will remain absent.The likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar and MG Motor India will lead the traditional automakers at the show at Greater Noida.

Updated on: 08 Jan 2023, 13:59 PM
However, others such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen and Nissan as well as luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi will be conspicuous by their absence in the biennial show. Commenting on its absence from the show this year, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer told PTI, “I think we have been participating for many years. Now, when we see the relevance for luxury brands like ours, we see that a bit less from the kind of consumers who come in there or prospects."

Also Read : Which are the two-wheeler makers participating in the Auto Expo 2023?

The show that was originally scheduled to be held in 2022 is expected to witness five global launches and 75 product launches and unveils.

Two-wheeler makers such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor will be restricted to their displays of flex fuel prototype vehicles at the Ethanol pavilion. The motor show will also see a much larger participation of newer startup players, specially in the electric vehicles segment.

This edition of the Auto Expo will kick off with press days on January 11-12, followed by general public days from January 13-18, 2023. "There is a larger number of overall industry participants compared to the earlier edition in 2020, with around 80 industry stakeholders participating at the Motor Show, including 46 vehicle manufacturers," an official of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

The official added that the industry trend of electrification will lead to much larger participation of newer startup players who are manufacturing vehicles, most of them producing only electric vehicles ranging from two- and three-wheelers to passenger and commercial electric vehicles.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2023, 13:57 PM IST
TAGS: Auto Expo 2023 Auto Expo Mahindra Skoda Volkswagen Mercedes Nissan
