What to expect from 10th edition of India Bike Week motorcycling festival?

India Bike Week is all set to return to Goa between December 8th and 9th. This will be the 10th Edition of the India Bike Week and it is expected to be bigger and better. The motorcycling festival is being organized by Seventy EMG. The early bird ticket packages were already live for India Bike Week 2023 and now have been closed. However, here is what we can expect from the motorcycling festival.

One of the key highlights of this edition is the Bike Build Off competition in association with Harley-Davidson India and judged by Harsh Man Rai, Anand Dharamaraj, and Ravi Avalur, Head - Harley-Davidson Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp. The intention behind this is to find new players in the custom bike-building market.

The final three shortlisted builders, Riccardo Bulleter Customs from Bangalore, Devashish from Pune, and Aditya Raj from Rajkot, will get a stipend for their build and the Harley-Davidson X440. Their creations will be showcased at the Harley-Davidson pavilion at IBW as the judges choose the finalists. The ultimate winner will take home a brand-new Harley-Davidson X 440 and the two runners-up get a cash prize worth up to three lakhs. IBW will also showcase three builds from India’s Custom Kings, some of the most established builders in the country – Rajputana Customs, Old Delhi Motorcycles, Bombay Custom Works and TNT Motorcycles.

IBW will also consist of 5 different racetracks. There will be Flat Track, Enduro track, Hill Climb and Mud Rush. There is also a Ring of Fire, Mod Bike Display and a custom arena. Apart from this, there will also be attractions like Big Trip overlanding stories, 3 music stages, shopping experiences featuring over 100 exhibitors at our Bikers’ Mart, Ride outs, and curated experiences around Goa and others.

