What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

In two separate incidents reported from the US, police officials rammed their patrol vehicles while allegedly driving the vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Both incidents involved a cop each who were off duty when the accidents occurred.

The first incident saw 42-year-old Miami-Dade officer Leopold Lewis drive his police car straight into a parked car. Fortunately though, the parked vehicle did not have any occupants at the time. It is further reported that Lewis fled the scene after the incident. He now faces charges of drunken driving, property damage as well as driving under the influence. Top officials of the police department here have cracked down further by warning other officers to not just protect the law but obey it as well, else face severe punishment.

In the second incident, 36 yr-old Doug Rutoskey reversed his car into another vehicle. Much like Lewis, he too tried to flee but it is reported that his patrol vehicle eventually crashed into a construction barrier. He too has now been arrested and faces similar charges.

Driving under the influence of alcohol invites harsh penalties in the US and apart from fines, an accused can also lose the privilege of legally driving a vehicle. In case of an accident, the legal repercussions are severe still.

(With inputs from Local 10 News)

