HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Vehicle Hops Over Multiple Other Cars And Lands Right Into Parking Spot

Watch: Vehicle hops over multiple other cars and lands right into parking spot

A video posted on Reddit shows the vehicle moving at a high speed before it loses control, hits the sideways and then launches up in the air. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2022, 11:58 AM
Screenshot of a video posted on Reddit by r/Unexpected (r/Unexpected/Reddit)
Screenshot of a video posted on Reddit by r/Unexpected (r/Unexpected/Reddit)
Screenshot of a video posted on Reddit by r/Unexpected (r/Unexpected/Reddit)
Screenshot of a video posted on Reddit by r/Unexpected

A security footage in Chongqin, China has captured a vehicle going out of control, launching into air, and hopping over multiple parked cars before finally landing into a parking spot. Interestingly, the car manages to secure a perfect landing spot and quite quickly, but at the expense of just about everything in sight.

The video posted on Reddit shows the vehicle moving at a high speed before the tail gets loose, and the vehicle hits the sideways and is then launched up in the air. It flies past three other parked vehicles, hitting one of them, before it finally manages to come to a stop and land in the empty parking position. The car that was hit by the driver turns sideways while a pedestrian crossing the road sees a narrow escape.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also watch | Speeding BMW car jumps divider, hits woman riding scooty in Karnataka)

The video has garnered a lot of attention on Reddit and the driver of the vehicle is being called the ‘master of parking’ for having managed to secure a perfect parking spot in seconds. Netizens are calling it a scene from an action movie and a move just ‘like a glove’. One social media user commented, “Parking Master achieved," while another said, “just the right place. phew."

The footage of the incident is being compared to an action sequence in the movie Ace Ventura, in which Jim Carrey parks his car in style. In the movie, the car can be seen going airborne and taking multiple rounds in air before landing in the perfect parking spot. Thus, the footage of the real incident too is being compared to it.

However, It is not clear whether the motorist responsible for the incident was apprehended by the police or not, or if anyone was actually hurt during the series of events.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 11:57 AM IST
TAGS: safe driving road safety
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Skoda expands presence in north India with 51 touchpoints
Skoda expands presence in north India with 51 touchpoints
Amazon drones to replace cargo vehicles? Not so soon as safety concerns mount
Amazon drones to replace cargo vehicles? Not so soon as safety concerns mount
Auto LPG Coalition demands vehicular fuel policy to promote greener alternatives
Auto LPG Coalition demands vehicular fuel policy to promote greener alternatives
Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for 2022 XL6. Here's how to reserve one
Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for 2022 XL6. Here's how to reserve one
Planning a trip to Uttarakhand? You could soon enjoy caravan tourism
Planning a trip to Uttarakhand? You could soon enjoy caravan tourism

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city