Watch: This Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is entirely made of cardboard

Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce unveiled its most expensive car, the Boat Tail which has a price tag of $28 million. Affordable only for the richest of the rich, this exclusive car is still desired by many. And one of them created his own version of the world's most expensive car with nothing but steel and cardboard.

A video has been posted on YouTube by King of Crafts which shows the entire process of creating the model. In the beginning, the replica maker can be seen creating a steel chassis for the model and it is powered with the help of a small two-wheeler engine. It is mounted in the middle of the vehicle. The cardboard replica also features a steering wheel. After the maker completes the chassis, he begins work on the model's interior and exterior that is entirely built with the help of cardboard.

Watch the making of the replica here: