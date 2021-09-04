Watch: This Lamborghini Huracan STO was rented and then crashed

Accidents involving luxury cars isn't a big deal, but when it involves a car as extravagant as a Lamborghini Huracan STO, then is a matter of serious concern. A video has surfaced on the Internet where one can see the supercar in a damaged state parked beside the road. The incident took place in Las Vegas.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO belonged to a rental company that bought it a month ago, said a report by Carscoops. It also said that the accident took place after the driver lost control over the supercar and dash it against the curb. Although no serious injuries have been reported, the matte grey Lamborghini did endure some serious damage.

In the video, one can see that the rear suspension of the Huracan model has been destroyed completely. One of the rear wheels has gotten stuck inside the wheel arch and the other one has cracked. The splitter can also be seen cracked through which one might conclude that the whole front end made of carbon fibre might need replacement.

The report also informed that the value of the car was totalled. It also mentioned that the manager of the rental car company had said due to the limited availability of the STO model, it will become almost impossible to replace the model.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO boasts a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 that is capable of generating 631 hp and a peak torque of 565 Nm. Weighing 43 kg less compared to Huracan Performante, the STO model's design is more aerodynamically aggressive.