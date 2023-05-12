Planning to buy Lamborghini Huracan? Bad luck, remaining production sold out

Lamborghini Huracan is facing extinction in 2024, and ahead of that, the naturally aspirated V10 engine-powered supercar claims to have sold all the remaining production units. This means no more unit of the car is left for booking anymore, after nine years of glorious run. The car debuted at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show after an online premiere in December 2013.

Lamborghini is tight-lipped about the possibility of bringing a special edition model, but since its bigger sibling Aventador has received a host of special edition models before being axed earlier in 2023, it could be said that the Italian supercar marquee may bring some exclusive special editions. However, that's just wishful thinking on our part, and the automaker has not said anything officially.

Speaking about the future, Lamborghini has already confirmed that there will be a new supercar in the market by the end of 2024, which will come with a downsized internal combustion engine paired with an electric motor in favour of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This will come as the replacement of Huracan and as part of the brand's commitment towards cleaner mobility. It will come with a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic gearbox that works in the Lamborghini Revuelto.

This supercar could come with a new twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from the Lamborghini Urus and the other Volkswagen Ag models. However, in this case, the turbochargers won't kick in until the engine hits 7,000 rpm and will remain active until the 10,000 rpm redline. There will be an electric motor positioned between the internal combustion engine and the dual-clutch transmission that will turn the Huracan successor into a PHEV, helping it to meet the increasingly stringent emission regulations. Lamborghini is also working on a plug-in hybrid version of the Urus, with a fully electric grand tourer too is slated to go on sale around 2028.

