Watch: This gigantic RV was created to explore Antarctica

The designers also incorporated a diesel-electric hybrid system in the vehicle making it the first of its kind in those times. The engines were designed keeping in mind the range. On one hand, these helped as range extenders while on the other, the electric motors in the wheels helped the vehicle to move, said a report by Carscoops. The drivetrain was created in such a way that it was fuel-efficient as well as the absence of driveshafts made the interior of the vehicle more open and spacious for its users.

The production was carried out in a rushed manner, informed the report, and the drive of the RV from Chicago to the port in Boston took more time than expected. Its power output of 75hp was not sufficient for the heavy RV. During its journey from Boston, the vehicle also created a traffic blockade constituting 70,000 vehicles. It was one of the worst traffic jams ever recorded at those times, stated the report.

(Also read | This amphibious RV does double duty on land and water)

Though it eventually landed in Antarctica, its mission remained far from completion. The cruiser was permanently parked there and was used as a lab. However, its location today remains unknown.