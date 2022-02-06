Watch: This Bugatti Chiron replica looks exactly like the real thing

A team has created a replica of Bugatti Chiron and the process of making the car has been shot in a 45-minute video.Bugatti Chiron has entered the final production phase as all its 500 units have been sold out.

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows the making of a Bugatti Chiron replica that took an entire year to come to reality. Posted on YouTube by NHET TV, the video will take one in the step-by-step process of developing the replica of hypercar in the backyard of the team.

Through the video, one can note the initial shape of the Chiron being crafted with help of clay followed by covering the frame with a mud-like fibreglass material. These layers are well-supported by the complex steel framework that the team has developed. After the creators remove the clay from the inside, the fibreglass exterior is finalised with utmost care.

(Also read | Bugatti registers 2021 as best sales year in 112 years; Chiron, Bolide sold out)

A video has surfaced on the internet that showed the making of a Bugatti Chiron replica that took an entire year to come to reality. Posted on YouTube by NHET TV, the video will take one in the step-by-step process of developing the replica of hypercar in the backyard of the team.

Through the video, one can note the initial shape of the Chiron being crafted with help of clay followed by covering the frame with a mud-like fibreglass material. These layers are well-supported by the complex steel framework that the team has developed. After the creators remove the clay from the inside, the fibreglass exterior is finalised with utmost care.

(Also read | Bugatti registers 2021 as best sales year in 112 years; Chiron, Bolide sold out)

|#+|

The makers did put a small engine in the steel framework to provide power to the car. They even added a push-rod suspension in it. One can see the team using the original launch colours of Bugatti Chiron to paint the replica making it look almost exactly like the original hypercar. This copy model also features fully functional LED daytime running lights though it lacks the finesse.

The video has garnered more than 30 lakh views and numerous positive comments. One went on to share how the person has been a fabricator welder for 19 years and finds this replica as a masterstroke. Many encouraged the team to take on more such projects and highly regarded their current Bugatti Chiron replica.

(Also read | How this Bugatti became the first production car ever to break 300-mph barrier)

A recent report has stated Bugatti Chiron has entered its final production phase and the luxury carmaker has already sold all the 500 units of the hypercar. The hypercar was inspired by famous racing driver, Louis Chiron, who raced for Bugatti between 1926 and 1933. Bugatti Chiron comes with an 8.0-litre W16 engine with four turbochargers that helps the car to attain a massive power of 1479 hp with a peak torque of 1,600 Nm.

First Published Date: