Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Golden Era is a work of art

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 10, 2023

It took two years of innovation and craftsmanship for Bugatti to  bring this project to life

The car tells the story of Bugatti through a composition of intricate sketches

 On the passenger side, there are 26 hand-drawn sketches that reveal icons like the Type 41 Royale

On the driver's side, 19 sketches portray the rebirth and success of Bugatti

A shade of gold named 'Dore' was created for the car

A gradiented color split into a special metallic variant of ‘Nocturne Black' was created

The process of drawing sketches by hand took more than 400 hours

Interior sees subtle 'Golden Era' stitching and hand-written 'One-of-One' motifs

The car now awaits an official handover to its owner at Monterey Car Week
For more such reports...
Click Here