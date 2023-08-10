Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Golden Era is a work of art

It took two years of innovation and craftsmanship for Bugatti to bring this project to life
The car tells the story of Bugatti through a composition of intricate sketches
On the passenger side, there are 26 hand-drawn sketches that reveal icons like the Type 41 Royale
On the driver's side, 19 sketches portray the rebirth and success of Bugatti
A shade of gold named 'Dore' was created for the car
A gradiented color split into a special metallic variant of ‘Nocturne Black' was created
The process of drawing sketches by hand took more than 400 hours
Interior sees subtle 'Golden Era' stitching and hand-written 'One-of-One' motifs
The car now awaits an official handover to its owner at Monterey Car Week