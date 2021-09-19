Watch: Police stops Tesla suspected of driving on Autopilot, driver unconscious

The video attracted comments where some responded as to how this Autopilot feature of Tesla can be helpful in the future while a driver is drunk but many criticised this act by saying that this can put many others out on the road in danger. A few also commented that one shall not criticise the technology as the users who are driving should act more responsibly.

Tesla has been drawing some flak due to its Autopilot feature after some accidents that led to casualties. A recent study also highlighted that the EV maker's Autopilot feature can lead to less attentive driving. A study based on MIT Advanced Vehicle Technology data showed that Tesla drivers become less focused on driving after activating the Autopilot feature.

It was observed in the study that users driving their Tesla models get frequently distracted and for a longer time after they switch on the Autopilot. It was found that they looked at the centre screen more often. As soon as they deactivated the feature, they paid more attention to the road.

Though it seems Tesla owners are using the Autopilot feature as per their wish, Tesla has maintained that its driver assisting technology is not entirely autonomous and some amount of driving has to be performed from the driver's side.