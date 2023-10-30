HT Auto
Parachute for your flying car? This concept aerial vehicle has a fail-safe ploy

By: HT Auto Desk
30 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM
Flying cars are the inevitable future of mobility. Or at least this is what many manufacturers working on prototype models currently would have you believe. But when soaring into the skies of times to come may seem like an enormously exciting prospect, how safe could it possibly be? Worry not because even if things go horribly wrong, Xpeng may have a way to keep you safe.

Xpeng
Screengrab from video posted on Youtube by Xpeng AeroHT.
Xpeng
Screengrab from video posted on Youtube by Xpeng AeroHT.

Modern-day aircraft come equipped with individual parachute for passengers and taking a cue from this, Chinese company Xpeng AeroHT has showcased two concept flying cars that can deploy a large parachute in case all other safety measures fail to keep the vehicle airborne.

Xpeng AeroHT has released a video in which the concept aerial vehicles - also often referred to as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) - can be seen hovering over the ground level and in case of an emergency, claims to have the capability to deploy a multi-system parachute.

Also Read : Xpeng flying car completes maiden test flight

In principle, the system works similar to how airbags are deployed in a conventional car of today. The parachute is equipped towards the front portion of the concept flying cars and when required, a pyrotechnic charge deploys the parachute. Once fully deployed, the parachute arrests the speed of descent significantly. According to Xpeng AeroHT, the descent is at 17 feet per second which ought to keep occupants safe upon impact.

Whether the system eventually finds itself into flying car models that promise to take over global skies in the times to come remains to be seen. But will flying cars actually take over global skies? Likely. Very likely.

A number of companies are working on eVOTLs that are being touted as a viable option for personal as well as public mobility in the times to come. Experts claim that commercial deployment could take place as early as by the turn of this decade and it is now mostly about getting necessary clearances and permits while also establishing regulations in the skies on the lines of how traffic rules govern movement on roads. There are also focus studies on establishing special ports - much like airports - to meet the specific needs and requirements of flying vehicles.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST
TAGS: Flying car aerial vehicle XPENG

