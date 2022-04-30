Watch: Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 in black looks gothic

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 which made its debut last year in the classic white colour is taking its style to the next level as the supercar now has been spotted in black colour. A video of this new model has been uploaded on YouTube by Varryx which shows the Countach in black with the front of the supercar covered. From the video, one can observe that this black Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 features gunmetal wheels, which are offset by gold brake callipers.

The video received a lot of views and positive comments. Many shared that they are excited to see the modern avatar of the classic Lamborghini Countach in a different colour. Previously, Lamborghini had stated it created only 112 units of the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 which are already sold out. Each of these units costs $2.6 million. The luxury supercar maker had also stated that these owners are free to choose the car with other exterior paint options which mostly constituted of solid colours.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 comes with an aspirated V12 engine that has been combined with Lamborghini's hybrid supercapacitor technology. The V12 6.5-litre engine has been paired with a 48-volt e-motor that has been mounted directly on the gearbox. The V12 engine itself produces a power of 769 hp and the electric motor creates a power of 34 hp. This takes the total power of the modern Countach to a massive scale of 803 hp. The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 can touch the speed of 96 kmph in 2.8 seconds and can almost achieve 200 kmph in 8.6 seconds.

When introduced, Lamborghini's chief technology officer Maurizio Reggiani had stated the pioneering hybrid technology in the LPI 800-4 is an experience that can be expected from the top-of-the-line V12 Lamborghini.

