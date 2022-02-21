HT Auto
Watch: Dodge Hellcat catches fire while trying to perform burnout

Soon after the Dodge Hellcat caught fire, a crew reached the spot and was able to put out the blaze. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2022, 11:14 AM
While Dodge Hellcat vehicles are famously known as tyre-shredding machines, one Hellcat owner literally pushed the limits of the machine while performing a burnout, leading the Hellcat to catch fire. The incident occurred at Irwindale Speedway in California where a car meet was being held and vehicles were showing stunts.

In the first half of a video posted on social media, the said Hellcat Charger can be seen doing donuts for about two minutes straight before it eventually starts holding the burnout in one place. That was what actually turned out to be a mistake as a few seconds later, the rear of the car nearly blew up and caught fire.

(Also watch | Russian vlogger drives BMW M5 Competition to snow field, then blows it up)

However, it still is unclear as to why the Hellcat Charger exploded the way it did, but most people are speculating that either the tyre burst by itself or possibly ignited another flammable substance. Thankfully, no spectators were hurt as the car meet’s organizers had set up an enclosure for people to do their stunts in.

The video shows that soon after the Hellcat caught fire, a fire crew reached the spot and was able to put out the blaze. While the driver was fortunately unhurt, it wasn't clear why he didn't immediately stop his stunt after the Hellcat caught fire. It is also quite difficult to imagine the cost of the damages caused by this incident.

In the second half of the video, the Dodge Hellcat surprisingly appears again and seems to have suffered little to no structural damage. That being said, it is, however, still charred to a crisp. The owner drove it home, and could be seen revving the engine on exit.

 

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2022, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: Dodge Hellcat car stunt
