WagonR, Baleno and Swift continue to power Maruti Suzuki through February

India's largest four-wheeler manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced sales figures for February. Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,97,471 units which consists of domestic sales of 163,397 units, sales to other OEMs of 5,147 units and exports of 28,927 units.

The compact segment was the most popular as the brand sold 71,627 units in February 2024. It consists of vehicles like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR. Then there were the utility vehicles which consisted of Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6. The sales figures stood at 61,234 units. Ciaz and Eeco sold 481 and 12,147 units respectively.

Affordable compact vehicles such as Alto and S-Presso are still very popular as the brand sold a combined 14,782 units of those. The rest of the sales numbers come from Super Carry which is a light commercial vehicle and sales to other OEMs.

From April to February, the most popular models for Maruti Suzuki were WagonR, Baleno and Swift. SUVs accounted for 51.5 per cent of overall sales for Maruti Suzuki.

Also Read : Brezza, Grand Vitara, Fronx star in Maruti's SUV rush in FY 2023-24

The brand is currently preparing to launch a new generation of Swift in the Indian market. The hatchback has already been revealed in Japan and will soon be making its way to Indian shores. The hatchback will not only get some major cosmetic upgrades but it would also get an all-new engine.

The new engine is a three-cylinder unit as compared to the four-cylinder unit that we currently get in the Indian market. Suzuki says that this change has been done in favour of more low-end torque and more fuel efficiency. In the global market, the new engine comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission. It is expected that the Indian market will still get a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT transmission.

First Published Date: