Maruti Swift, Baleno & WagonR are dominating the used car market

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 21, 2023

According to Cars24, Maruti Suzuki accounted for 38 per cent of total cars sold in Q2.

The most popular models are Swift, WagonR, and Baleno.

These hatchbacks from Maruti Suzuki are known for their reliability.

They are also easy to maintain as the service cost is quite affordable

The cabin also has generous space for a family of four people

All hatchbacks are based on the same Heartect platform

All hatchbacks use a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine.

It produces 89 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. 

The engiene comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT
To check out our review of Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Click Here