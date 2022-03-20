Volvo to expand R&D operations in India by setting up 'Vehicle TechLab'

Volvo India is going to set up Vehicle TechLab in order to expand its research and development operations in the country.

Volvo announced that it will expand its research and development operations in India. Called Vehicle TechLab, Volvo shared it will become its largest development site outside Sweden. This move is part of the company's expansion plan in the country.

Volvo Group Deputy CEO Jan Gurander said that the company has one of the most ambitious Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in the industry as the automaker is aiming to achieve net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and cutting CO2 emissions of its vehicles by 40 per cent by 2030. “India is going to play a key role in this transformation journey as Volvo Group's largest R&D site outside Sweden, along with our other global support functions, is located here," added Gurander.

Volvo Group Trucks Technology, India, Vice President CR Vishwanath said it is designed as a collaborative virtual workspace. “It is a simulated workshop environment - using technologies like virtual reality, human body motion tracking and realistic digital rendering of vehicles that allows Volvo Engineers across the globe to connect and collaborate virtually," he added.

The lab can house complete trucks, chassis and aggregates, shared the brand. It also has various supporting equipment for engineers that will help them to test, innovate, validate and experiment with their ongoing work - through a set-up equipped with driving simulators, test benches, 3D scanners among various other tools and systems. Volvo Group, India President & MD Kamal Bali said the company is playing a key role in shaping the future of the global world of transportation.

Volvo is in the middle of a global organisation-wide business transformation to adopt emerging technologies, new business models along with electric mobility and connectivity. The automaker shared by 2030, 50 per cent of group revenues will come from services and solutions.

